China thanks Pakistan for showing care, support over floods in Henan province

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :China on Thursday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Pakistan for its care and support over devastating floods in Henan province and said that both countries were all weather strategic cooperative partners and true friends which had stood with each other in difficulties.

Thirty-three people have died so far from heavy rains that have deluged Henan and provincial capital Zhengzhou for almost a week.

"China expresses its heartfelt gratitude for Pakistan's care and support over the devastating floods in Henan province," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to grief expressed by the people and government of Pakistan for the people affected by floods in Henan province of China.

The spokesperson said that China and Pakistan were all weather strategic cooperative partners, and were true friends that had stood with each other during difficulties, adding, "We have stood with each other and supported each other.

" The spokesperson remarked that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"China is ready to make use of this anniversary, promote our relations to a new height and inject new power into building a new type of international relations and the community with a shared future for mankind," he added.

According to a tweet of the spokesperson of the Foreign Office yesterday, the people and government of Pakistan expressed grief over loss of precious human lives caused by torrential rains and flooding in Henan province of China. They also expressed sympathies with the affected families and offered assistance for the Chinese brethren and sisters during the hour of need.

As per the local emergency management bureau, the death toll from torrential rains in central China's Henan Province has risen to 33, with eight people missing.

Since July 16, over 3 million people across the province have been affected by extremely heavy rainfall.