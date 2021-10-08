China Three Gorges Group shows interest for investing in solar, wind energy sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :China Three Gorges Group (CTG) on Friday showed keen interest for investing in Pakistan's solar and wind energy sectors.

A delegation of CTG led by Vice-Presidents Wang Shaofeng and Qin Guobin called on Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque at the Embassy of Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady pace of hydropower projects, the CTG delegation showed keen interest for investing in Pakistan's solar and wind energy sectors.

They informed that work on 720 MW Karot Hydropower project was almost completed and it would be commissioned early next year.

Appreciating China Three Gorges contribution to Pakistan's energy sector development, the Ambassador highlighted that Pakistan is focusing on developing its renewable energy resources and welcomes investment by Chinese companies in this field.

He expressed hope that CTG would continue to benefit from Pakistan's investment friendly policies and further expand its footprints in Pakistan in future as well.