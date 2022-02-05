China thrill crowd with their first gold at Beijing Olympics

Beijing, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Hosts China claimed their first gold medal of the Beijing Winter Games on Saturday, winning the short track speed skating mixed relay on the event's dramatic Olympic debut.

On the first full day of competition, China, who were favourites going into the race, almost failed to reach the final but had a reprieve when the United States were penalised for blocking by an infield skater.

Cheered on vociferously by a small but enthusiastic crowd of about 300 people at the Capital Indoor Stadium, China crossed the finish line in a winning time of 2:37.

348.

That fell short of the fastest time of the night -- the Netherlands' 2:36.437 in the quarter-final, which by default becomes the event's Olympic record.

The Dutch, who were also fancied for gold, started strong but dropped out in the semi-final after one of their skaters skidded and fell.

Italy took silver and Hungary bronze, after a collision with Canada in the final left them chasing for the whole race.