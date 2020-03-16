UrduPoint.com
China Tightens Quarantines For International Arrivals

Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :China tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals on Monday to prevent a new wave of coronavirus infections, as 12 more imported cases of the disease were reported.

After declaring they had "basically" curbed the spread of the disease within China, where the virus first emerged, authorities are now worried about an influx of infections from other countries.

Beijing's city government has ordered international arrivals from Monday onwards to go into centralised quarantine facilities for 14 days.

Travellers had previously been allowed to undergo the mandatory isolation at home, but now only those with "special circumstances" will be exempted from the new rules, and those sent to the facilities must pay for their stay.

Authorities have not given further detail on which travellers will be exempted from the new quarantine and in what kind of facilities they will be housed.

All inbound overseas flights to Beijing will now land at the city's main international airport, where travellers will be handled separately at a designated area, state newspaper Beijing Daily reported on Sunday.

From there, passengers will be transferred to the nearby New China International Exhibition Centre for medical screening before being sent to the quarantine facilities.

Travellers destined for other provinces will be escorted from the exhibition centre to their final destinations.

At least two other regions have also imposed a 14-day centralised quarantine on all foreign arrivals, state media reported on Sunday.

Shanghai and southern Guangdong province previously announced a mandatory quarantine for all arrivals from countries badly hit by the pandemic.

