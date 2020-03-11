China To Allow Some Firms To Return To Work In Wuhan
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:00 AM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Some companies in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus outbreak emerged late last year, are to be allowed to return to work, provincial officials said Wednesday.
Businesses involved in providing daily necessities can resume work and production immediately, as can those that are key to "global industrial chains" after getting approval, said the Hubei provincial government.