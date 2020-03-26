UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Bar Entry To Most Foreigners: Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

China to bar entry to most foreigners: foreign ministry

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :China will block most foreigners from entering the country -- including those with valid visas and residence permits -- to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

"The suspension is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the measure will take effect from midnight Saturday.

Related Topics

China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

5 seconds ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

9 seconds ago

The fear of being infected by the coronavirus has ..

4 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis feel confident that corona ..

5 minutes ago

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

8 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.