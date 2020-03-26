China To Bar Entry To Most Foreigners: Foreign Ministry
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:10 PM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :China will block most foreigners from entering the country -- including those with valid visas and residence permits -- to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
"The suspension is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the measure will take effect from midnight Saturday.