China To Boost Digital Healthcare Services Further

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 08:00 AM

China to boost digital healthcare services further

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :China will transform and upgrade its healthcare sector further in a more digitalized, internet-oriented and smarter fashion, a Chinese health official has said at the International Health Industry Forum of Boao Forum for Asia.

National Health Commission official Tang Yonglin said that China is on its way to delivering on a range of targets and launching a series of campaigns to comprehensively boost digital health services during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

These targets include cost-efficiently building a support system for digital infrastructure, improving the system of standards for public health information, and advancing internet Plus Healthcare initiatives, Tang said.

Tang also enumerated campaigns for the five-year plan period, involving areas such as smart hospitals and internet-based traditional Chinese medicine services.

Held from April 20 to 21 in Beijing, the forum featured eight sub-forums and six events to release industrial reports.

