China To Boost Support For Development Of Small, Medium Airports

BEIJING, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :China will introduce policies to support and give subsidies to ensure sustainable development of small and medium airports nationwide, according to civil aviation authorities.

This is aimed at ensuring the sustainable, safe and smooth operation of such airports, especially amid the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Such airports with annual passenger throughput of less than 2 million will receive support, said a notice issued by the CAAC.

The civil aviation industry is a key part of the country's public transport system and includes an element of public welfare.

As public infrastructure, small and medium airports have a key role to play in travel, sustaining economic growth and emergency rescue, said the CAAC.

