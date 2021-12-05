UrduPoint.com

China To Boost Support For Development Of Small, Medium Airports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

China to boost support for development of small, medium airports

BEIJING, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :China will introduce policies to support and give subsidies to ensure sustainable development of small and medium airports nationwide, according to civil aviation authorities.

This is aimed at ensuring the sustainable, safe and smooth operation of such airports, especially amid the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Such airports with annual passenger throughput of less than 2 million will receive support, said a notice issued by the CAAC.

The civil aviation industry is a key part of the country's public transport system and includes an element of public welfare.

As public infrastructure, small and medium airports have a key role to play in travel, sustaining economic growth and emergency rescue, said the CAAC.

Related Topics

China Industry Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

45 minutes ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

45 minutes ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

59 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offeri ..

Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offerings at GPCA

60 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.