China To Broadcast Art Performance Marking CPC Centenary
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :"The Great Journey," an art performance marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), will be broadcast by China Media Group on Thursday evening.
It will also be broadcast simultaneously by television and radio stations across China, as well as on news websites and new media platforms.