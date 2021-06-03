UrduPoint.com
China To Build 50 Demo Bases For Bulk Solid Waste Recycling

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:50 AM

China to build 50 demo bases for bulk solid waste recycling

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :China's top economic planner on Thursday unveiled a plan to build 50 demonstration bases for the comprehensive utilization of bulk solid waste by 2025, in a bid to facilitate green transformation.

The utilization rate in the demonstration bases should exceed 75 percent, and 50 backbone enterprises will be designated to play leading roles, according to a circular posted on the National Development and Reform Commission's website.

Bulk solid waste includes coal gangue, tailings, construction waste and crop straw.

The bases will help cut carbon emissions and the use of natural mineral resources.

In general, China aims to achieve a 60 percent utilization rate for newly added bulk solid waste by 2025, according to a guideline issued by the commission and other departments in April.

China has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060

