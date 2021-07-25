UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Build Closer Community Of Shared Future With Pakistan In New Era: Wang Yi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

China to build closer community of shared future with Pakistan in new era: Wang Yi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote the building of a closer community of shared future in the new era, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to regional stability and prosperity, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, Wang said the two countries have worked together to overcome many difficulties and obstacles, and established an all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation.

Wang made the remarks during the third round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, which was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Sunday.

"China is willing to work with Pakistan to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to accelerate the construction of a closer community of shared future in the new era, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to regional stability and prosperity," Wang added.

Wang also spoke high of the two countries' cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 with both sides repeating their objection to vaccine nationalism.

Commenting on the attack on the Chinese-contracted Dasu Hydropower Project, Wang called for close cooperation between the two countries to bring the attackers to justice and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

He expressed appreciation for Pakistan's effort in treating the victims and strengthening security.

At a joint press briefing after the meeting, Wang said the two countries agreed to continue the high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, jointly oppose hegemonism and unilateralism, and maintain the international system with the United Nations as the core and the international order based on the international law.

Wang told reporters that as neighboring countries of Afghanistan, both China and Pakistan were most directly affected by the situation in Afghanistan.

He said the two countries have agreed to strive for peace with all their strength to avoid the spread of war as a top priority, actively promote peace through talks and advance intra-Afghan talks, work together to combat terrorism and promote coordination and cooperation among neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan United Nations China Chengdu Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

6 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

13 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

13 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.