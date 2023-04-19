UrduPoint.com

China To Build Up Supercomputing Capacities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China to build up supercomputing capacities

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :China plans to build a supercomputing internet by the end of 2025 to connect powerful computers across the nation and effectively tap into their joint computing power to promote innovation and socioeconomic growth, China Daily reported Wednesday.

It quoted a statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology at a work meeting and said that after decades of efforts, China's supercomputing sector is among the global front-runners, effectively supporting the nation's science and technology innovation, social development, and digital economy.

However, with the rise of big data, artificial intelligence, and a new generation of information technology, society needs more computing power than ever, the statement said, adding that the purpose of the supercomputing internet is to organize local computing centers into a more coordinated system on a national scale.

The newspaper said the endeavor will allow China to overcome key issues such as an uneven distribution of computing capacity, a lack of standardization in computing ports, and a lack of incentives for creating and adopting domestically developed application software.

Also, it is expected to support China's efforts in making breakthroughs in science and engineering, and in fulfilling the digital China strategy.

The report further quoted Li Guojie, a computer scientist and an academician at the Chinese academy of Engineering, as saying that by building an integrated and efficient supercomputing internet, China can improve its application shortcomings and make supercomputers more accessible to the general public.

Sun Ninghui, another computer scientist and Chinese Academy of Engineering academician, told the newspaper that supercomputers are foundational digital infrastructure that can spur technological revolutions. Therefore, it is imperative that China reduces the cost of accessing such computing power and lowers the entry barriers for programing on these machines.

Related Topics

Internet Technology China From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

10 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.