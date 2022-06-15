UrduPoint.com

China To Complete Railway Skirting Largest Desert

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China to complete railway skirting largest desert

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A railroad in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will begin operation on Thursday, completing a 2,712-km railway line looping around China's largest desert, the Taklamakan, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) Wednesday.

The 825-km railroad stretches eastward from Hotan City to Ruoqiang County along the southern edge of the Taklamakan, the world's second-largest shifting-sand desert, with 65 percent of its length inside the desert. Its construction started in December 2018.

Five bridges extending 49.7 km in total lift the railroad to protect it against sandstorms, said the China Railway.

The opening of the railroad will enable trains to skirt a desert full circle for the first time in the world, said the China Railway. It will also facilitate traveling and logistics of Xinjiang specialties including cotton, walnuts, dates, and minerals.

Related Topics

World China Hotan Circle December 2018 Cotton From

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

57 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

1 hour ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

3 hours ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.