China To Conduct 40-plus Space Launches In 2021: Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :China is expected to conduct more than 40 space launches in 2021, according to a report released by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation on Wednesday.

In 2021, the construction of China's space station will enter a crucial stage and China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 is due to complete its orbiting, landing and roving operations.

China will also launch a number of satellites for civil space infrastructure, the report said.

The Long March-5B Y2 rocket is scheduled to launch the core module of China's space station in the spring. A total of 11 missions to build China's space station are planned in 2021 and 2022.

China conducted 39 space launches in 2020, sending 89 spacecraft into space, according to the report.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

