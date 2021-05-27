China to conduct 4,100 activities to promote intangible cultural heritage

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :China will carry out more than 4,100 events, online and offline, to promote the intangible cultural heritage across the country, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday.

China has approved batches of lists of national-level intangible cultural heritage with 1,372 items.

A total of 3,068 state-level inheritors of intangible cultural heritage have been accredited.

The activities were designed to celebrate this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on June 12.

Since 2006, China has celebrated cultural heritage day on the second Saturday of June. In 2017, it was renamed Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.