UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Conduct 4,100 Activities To Promote Intangible Cultural Heritage

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

China to conduct 4,100 activities to promote intangible cultural heritage

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :China will carry out more than 4,100 events, online and offline, to promote the intangible cultural heritage across the country, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday.

China has approved batches of lists of national-level intangible cultural heritage with 1,372 items.

A total of 3,068 state-level inheritors of intangible cultural heritage have been accredited.

The activities were designed to celebrate this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on June 12.

Since 2006, China has celebrated cultural heritage day on the second Saturday of June. In 2017, it was renamed Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.

Related Topics

China June 2017

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

1 minute ago

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

29 minutes ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

46 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

46 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.