China To Continue Contributing To Political Settlement Of Ukraine Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

China to continue contributing to political settlement of Ukraine crisis

BEIJING, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :China will continue to enhance dialogue and communication with all parties and contribute to the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked for more information on Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui's attendance of the meeting in Jeddah on the Ukraine issue last weekend.

The spokesperson said that on Aug. 5, Li traveled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the meeting on the Ukraine issue at invitation. Li had extensive contact and exchanges with participating parties, made clear China's position and propositions, listened to the opinions and advice from various parties, and worked for more common understandings on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

China's positive role in promoting talks for peace was fully recognized.

The spokesperson said that China will continue to act in the spirit of the four principles, joint efforts in four areas and three observations proposed by President Xi Jinping, work on the basis of the document of China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis, enhance dialogue and communication with all parties, and contribute to the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

