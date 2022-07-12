UrduPoint.com

China To Continue Supporting Sri Lanka's Social, Economic Development

Published July 12, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that China will continue to do what it can to help the embattled South Asian country recover.

China has provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, amid its economic crisis, including food and medicine, he said during his regular briefing.

"As we have stated on several occasions, China feels deeply for the difficulties and challenges Sri Lanka faces," he added.

Wenbin said through government-to-government and subnational channels and through friendly organizations, China has provided multiple batches of various types of assistance to people across the sectors of Sri Lanka to improve their livelihood.

"China will continue to do its utmost to help Sri Lanka's socioeconomic development, support its economic recovery and improve people's lives," he said.

