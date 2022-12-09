China to deepen practical cooperation with Kyrgyzstan: Chinese vice premier

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :China is willing to make joint efforts with Kyrgyzstan to promote bilateral relations and practical cooperation under the guidance of the two heads of state, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said here Thursday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Hu conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's sincere greetings and best wishes to President Zhaparov, and briefed him on the major achievements and far-reaching significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Since the beginning of this year, Xi has met with Zhaparov many times and reached important consensus on deepening all-round cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan, Hu noted.

China, he said, stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to build a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future, expand bilateral economic and trade cooperation, broaden and deepen cooperation in various fields, accelerate the construction of major cooperation projects, strengthen connectivity, agricultural cooperation, international coordination and push forward continuous and further development of the China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership.