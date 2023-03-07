China To Deepen Reform Of Local Financial Regulatory Mechanism
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM
BEIJING,March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :China will deepen the reform of its local financial regulatory mechanism, according to a plan submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
To do that, China will develop a local financial regulatory mechanism with agencies dispatched by central financial regulators as the mainstay, said the plan on reforming State Council institutions.