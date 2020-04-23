UrduPoint.com
China To Donate Additional US$30 M To WHO Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:50 PM

China to donate additional US$30 m to WHO against COVID-19

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::China has decided to donate another US$ 30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support global fight against COVID-19 and help building of developing countries' health systems, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang announced here on Thursday.

In March, China already donated US$ 20 million to the organization to support it in carrying out international cooperation in fighting the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease and for helping developing countries improve their response capacities.

Since the outbreak, the WHO and its chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had been actively fulfilling its duties upholding scientific, objective and an impartial stance.

The world top health organization played an important role in helping the relevant countries strengthen their pandemic response and promote international cooperation, he said during his regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson said as the global fight against COVID-19 was at a crucial stage supporting the WHO was defending the ideals and principles of multilateralism and upholding the status and authority of the United Nations (UN).

Declaring the virus as the common enemy of all, he said solidarity was the only weapon to defeat it, adding, "Our donation is made out of support and trust of the Chinese government and people for the WHO. This is also our way of contributing to global public health and global efforts against the pandemic." Geng Shuang reiterated that the Chinese side would continue to work with all parties with mutual help and support to fight against COVID-19 and maintain the gobal public security as well as building a community with shared mankind.

