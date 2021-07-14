UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Donate More COVID-19 Vaccine To Tunisia: Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

China to donate more COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia: embassy

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :China will donate a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Tunisia, the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia said on Tuesday.

Given China's friendship with Tunisia, the Chinese government made the decision based on the current pandemic situation in the country, according to a statement released on the embassy's Facebook page.

China will continue to support and work with Tunisia to overcome the public health crisis, it said.

The Tunisian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 8,473 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national tally to 510,396.

The death toll from the virus rose by 157 to 16,651 in Tunisia, the ministry added.

Related Topics

China Facebook Tunisia From Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: Hospitality leads UAEâ€™s economic re ..

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 July 2021

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

10 hours ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

10 hours ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.