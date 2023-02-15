UrduPoint.com

China To Employ BeiDou Satellite-based Augmentation System In Railway Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023

WUHAN, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :-- China will employ BeiDou satellite-based augmentation system (BDSBAS) to provide high-precision positioning service in railway survey and construction, according to the China Railway Siyuan Survey and Design Group Co., Ltd.

Four satellite-based and 12 ground-based observation stations will be set up along the Wufeng-Enshi railway section in central China's Hubei Province.

This is the first time that the BDSBAS will be used in the field of intelligent railway surveys, according to the company.

Users can access the real-time centimeter-level positioning service after receiving relevant signals through a wireless network or satellite-to-earth communication.

