China to end use of digital travel code starting Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :China announced on Monday that a digital tool to track cross-city travel will go out of service starting Tuesday.

The telecommunication-based digital tool -- also known as the digital travel code -- will end its service on all channels following the requirements of the central authorities.

The digital travel code was put into use in 2020 as part of the country's COVID-19 prevention and control measures. It has enabled the tracking of individuals' cross-city travels to help local governments take targeted steps to guard against potential contagion risks.