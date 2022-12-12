UrduPoint.com

China To End Use Of Digital Travel Code Starting Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :China announced on Monday that a digital tool to track cross-city travel will go out of service starting Tuesday.

The telecommunication-based digital tool -- also known as the digital travel code -- will end its service on all channels following the requirements of the central authorities.

The digital travel code was put into use in 2020 as part of the country's COVID-19 prevention and control measures. It has enabled the tracking of individuals' cross-city travels to help local governments take targeted steps to guard against potential contagion risks.

