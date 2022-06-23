UrduPoint.com

China To Establish National Demonstration Zones For IPR Protection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :China will establish a batch of demonstration zones for intellectual property rights (IPR) protection by 2025, according to a notice recently published by the National Intellectual Property Administration.

According to the notice, China will select about 20 cities and regions nationwide to build them into IPR protection highlands by 2025.

The construction of the demonstration zones will focus on targets, including strengthening the overall deployment of IPR protection, improving the legislation around IPR protection, and strengthening the whole chain protection of IPR.

It will also deepen the reform of the system and mechanism of IPR protection, promote international cooperation and IPR exchanges in the region, and safeguard national security in IPR, said the notice.

It also said the construction of the demonstration zones aims to improve the legal level of IPR protection and better the efficiency of public service and social satisfaction with IPR protection. It will enhance international cooperation and competition in IPR and promote the IPR system to play a bigger role in promoting scientific and technological innovation, industrial upgrading, and high-quality development.

