Open Menu

China To Establish National-level Expert Medical Emergency Response Teams

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China to establish national-level expert medical emergency response teams

BEIJING, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :China's National Health Commission will establish a number of national-level expert medical emergency response teams, according to a statement released by the commission on Thursday.

The expert teams cover 22 medical disciplines, including emergency medicine, critical care medicine, orthopedic medicine and epidemiology, the statement said.

They are expected to provide policy suggestions and technical support for the construction of the country's medical emergency response system, and formulate regulations for medical emergency management and methods.

The teams will also guide and participate in emergency medical response and treatment work nationwide, the statement said.

Related Topics

Guide

Recent Stories

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

37 minutes ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

45 minutes ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

2 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

2 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

5 hours ago
Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

5 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

5 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous