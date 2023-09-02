China To Establish National Trading Market For Voluntary Emission Reduction
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING,Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :China will establish a national trading market for voluntary greenhouse gas emission reduction and support the services industry in playing a bigger role in green development, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.