Open Menu

China To Establish New Batch Of National Parks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China to establish new batch of national parks

XINING, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :-- China will establish a new batch of national parks, including Huanghekou, Qianjiangyuan-Baishanzu and Kalamayli, in a steady and orderly manner, Guan Zhiou, head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration), said on Saturday.

Speaking at the second National Park Forum held in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Guan said China has adopted the most stringent measures to strengthen the protection of the authenticity and integrity of the ecosystem, and promote the continuous improvement of ecological functions.

China's national parks are specific land or sea areas whose main purpose is to preserve the nationally representative natural ecosystems of the country and realize the scientific protection and rational use of natural resources.

In 2021, China established the first batch of national parks, with a protected land area of 230,000 square km. These parks, namely, the Sanjiangyuan National Park, the Giant Panda National Park, the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park and the Wuyishan National Park, are home to nearly 30 percent of the key terrestrial wildlife species found in the country.

Related Topics

China Xining Panda

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Rul ..

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler, Sharjah Deputy Ruler on Sa ..

3 minutes ago
 President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan ..

President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan Army Act amendments

39 minutes ago
 ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

53 minutes ago
 Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy fol ..

Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy following caretaker cabinet swear ..

2 hours ago
 Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife ..

Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife, British Columbia

2 hours ago
 Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villa ..

Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villages and crops at risk

2 hours ago
Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caret ..

Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caretaker CM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of Eas ..

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of East Timor

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew ..

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

15 hours ago
 UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous