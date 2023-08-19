China to establish new batch of national parks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

XINING, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :-- China will establish a new batch of national parks, including Huanghekou, Qianjiangyuan-Baishanzu and Kalamayli, in a steady and orderly manner, Guan Zhiou, head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration), said on Saturday.

Speaking at the second National Park Forum held in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Guan said China has adopted the most stringent measures to strengthen the protection of the authenticity and integrity of the ecosystem, and promote the continuous improvement of ecological functions.

China's national parks are specific land or sea areas whose main purpose is to preserve the nationally representative natural ecosystems of the country and realize the scientific protection and rational use of natural resources.

In 2021, China established the first batch of national parks, with a protected land area of 230,000 square km. These parks, namely, the Sanjiangyuan National Park, the Giant Panda National Park, the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park and the Wuyishan National Park, are home to nearly 30 percent of the key terrestrial wildlife species found in the country.