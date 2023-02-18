China to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Germany: senior diplomat

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) --:China is ready to fully restart exchanges with Germany and Europe in various fields, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and enhance mutual understanding, a senior Chinese diplomat said here on Friday.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remark when meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference, which opened here on Friday.

Wang conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the meeting with Scholz, and said that China has overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and shown a robust economic recovery.