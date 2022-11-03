China to export high-speed train technology for first time to Pakistan

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :A total of 46 Chinese-manufactured wide gauge railway coaches have been loaded in North China Tianjin Port and will be shipped to Pakistan this week, marking the first time China will have exported its technology for constructing railway coaches capable of speeds of 160 kilometers per hour.

The coaches were all completed in China. Another 184 units will be delivered to Pakistan in parts and will be assembled locally.

The combination of exporting actual products and technology has been a significant practice to promote scientific and technological cooperation with members of the China-proposed Belt and Road Imitative, which will help further upgrade the technology in Pakistan, chinanews.

com reported.

More supportive measures to increase the efficiency of transportation will be further implemented at the port, according to the report.

The first batch of the wide gauge railway coaches was completed by CRRC Tangshan Co on August 26, 2022, and the project was signed on August 20, 2021.

The coaches have a new design to fully meet the operational needs for running in Pakistan, adopting a 1,676-millimeter wide-rail bogie with a lightweight design under the premise of ensuring structural strength of the body, according to the report.

The design can also support large passenger capacity and small axle load, which is economic and energy saving.