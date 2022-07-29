UrduPoint.com

China To Further Enhance Cooperation With Kazakhstan Through B&R Construction: FM

Published July 29, 2022

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China is willing to further enhance and strengthen the China-Kazakhstan cooperation with the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road as the main task.

Wang made the remarks when he met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Wang said that in February this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a fruitful meeting, and agreed to work together to create another 30 years of golden period of China-Kazakhstan relations, which has charted the course for the long-term development of bilateral ties.

The two sides need to turn the important consensus reached between the two heads of state into tangible results, and continuously enrich China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership and promote healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, said Wang.

