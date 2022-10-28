UrduPoint.com

China To Further Implement Policy Package, Bolster Economic Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 12:00 PM

China to further implement policy package, bolster economic growth

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :China will continue to implement a package of policies and their follow-up measures to shore up economic recovery, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

The meeting also decided to unleash the benefits of policies aimed at expanding consumption, and carry out additional value-added tax credit refunds to support companies in the manufacturing industry.

