China to further implement policy package, bolster economic growth

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :China will continue to implement a package of policies and their follow-up measures to shore up economic recovery, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

The meeting also decided to unleash the benefits of policies aimed at expanding consumption, and carry out additional value-added tax credit refunds to support companies in the manufacturing industry.