China to further improve baby formula traceability system

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :China will continue to improve the traceability system of baby formula to cover more producers, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday.

Currently, 98 companies are in the traceability system.

They account for more than 90 percent of the domestic baby formula production, said Zhang Xiaofeng, an official with the Ministry, at a press conference.

The Ministry has been urging the companies to apply digital technologies such as intelligent sensors, said Zhang.

The Ministry will continue to enhance the companies' quality control ability and product quality consistency, said Zhang, adding that consumers will be guided to utilize the traceability system more frequently.