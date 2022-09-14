UrduPoint.com

China To Further Improve Baby Formula Traceability System

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

China to further improve baby formula traceability system

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :China will continue to improve the traceability system of baby formula to cover more producers, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday.

Currently, 98 companies are in the traceability system.

They account for more than 90 percent of the domestic baby formula production, said Zhang Xiaofeng, an official with the Ministry, at a press conference.

The Ministry has been urging the companies to apply digital technologies such as intelligent sensors, said Zhang.

The Ministry will continue to enhance the companies' quality control ability and product quality consistency, said Zhang, adding that consumers will be guided to utilize the traceability system more frequently.

Related Topics

Technology China Industry

Recent Stories

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt ..

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt to increase gas tariff ahead o ..

13 minutes ago
 Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

30 minutes ago
 "Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

2 hours ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

3 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.