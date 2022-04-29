UrduPoint.com

China To Further Increase COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Among Elderly

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China to further increase COVID-19 vaccination rate among elderly

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :China has called for joint efforts to further improve the vaccination rate among the elderly and other key groups, a Chinese health official said Friday.

China has seen a generally smooth COVID-19 vaccination drive, and the vaccination rate among the elderly is also gradually increasing, Lei Zhenglong, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

As of Thursday, more than 3.34 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered across the Chinese mainland, and around 1.25 billion people had been fully vaccinated, Lei said.

By Thursday, around 227 million people over the age of 60 had received at least one shot, representing 86.01 percent of the elderly population, while over 215 million seniors had been fully vaccinated, Lei added.

Related Topics

China Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Af ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

1 hour ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

1 hour ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

1 hour ago
 Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.