China To Further Promote TCM Development With New Implementation Plan

Published March 01, 2023

BEIJING, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :China has released an implementation plan designed to further support the development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The plan, released by the General Office of the State Council, aims to give full play to the advantages of TCM, enhance the ability of TCM to prevent and cure diseases, and promote its scientific research.

Under the plan, major projects will be launched focusing on fields such as the high-quality development of TCM health services, talent training, culture promotion and its inheritance, innovation, and modernization.

Guided by the plan, China will see TCM become a major pillar for building a healthy China by 2025, with improvement in TCM quality, international influence, and scientific and technological innovation capacity.

The plan also emphasizes on establishing a sound and stable mechanism for diversified investment in TCM development and carrying out dynamic monitoring and evaluation of major projects.

