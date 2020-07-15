UrduPoint.com
China To Further Support Growth Of New Business Models

Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese authorities on Wednesday unveiled a guideline to support the healthy growth of new business models, in the latest move to boost consumption and create jobs.

Efforts will be made to further strengthen the digital economy, said the guideline jointly released by 13 central government departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission.

The country will work to nurture more independent business owners and support self-employment, amid measures to spur on new types of private businesses to create new space for consumption.

Efforts will be stepped up in promoting the micro economy and encouraging the innovation of side businesses, the guideline said.

The guideline also listed measures to explore new modes of online services, accelerate the digital transformation of industries and foster new models of the sharing economy.

