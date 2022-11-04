UrduPoint.com

China To Further Upgrade BDS Technologies For Better Services: White Paper

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 10:50 AM

China to further upgrade BDS technologies for better services: white paper

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :China will further upgrade its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) technologies, functions and services to create a comprehensive spatiotemporal system that provides flexible, smart, precise and secure navigation, positioning and timing services, according to a white paper published Friday.

The document, titled "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era," was released by the State Council Information Office.

In building a more powerful BDS, China will create its own smart and distinctive system for operation, maintenance and management, and gain a competitive edge in services such as short message communication, ground-based and satellite-based augmentation, and international search and rescue, said the white paper.

By steadily improving the quality and increasing the scope of its services, BDS will build the capacity to provide global decimeter-level positioning and navigation with high integrity, thereby delivering better services to users worldwide.

China began to develop its own navigation satellite system in 1994. The BDS-1 entered service and began providing positioning services in China at the end of 2000. Since that, China became the third country in the world with a navigation satellite system.

The BDS-2 was completed in 2012, providing passive positioning services to the Asia-Pacific region. In 2020, the BDS-3 was formally commissioned to provide satellite navigation services worldwide, according to the white paper.

Related Topics

World China 2020

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

11 hours ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

11 hours ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.