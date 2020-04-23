UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Give WHO $30 Million More After US Freezes Funds

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:00 PM

China to give WHO $30 million more after US freezes funds

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :China announced Thursday it will donate another $30 million to the World Health Organization to help in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, days after Washington said it would freeze funding.

"China has decided to donate another $30 million in cash to the WHO, in addition to the previous donation of $20 million, to support the global fight against COVID-19 and strengthen developing countries' health systems," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.

He added that China's contribution to the UN agency "reflects the support and trust of the Chinese government and people for the WHO".

The US, which is the WHO's biggest contributor, accused the WHO last week of "mismanaging" the COVID-19 crisis, drawing ire from Beijing as both countries spar over the deadly virus.

In announcing the funding freeze last week, US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of covering up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread.

Trump said US taxpayers provided between $400 million and $500 million per year to the WHO, while "in contrast, China contributes roughly $40 million a year and even less".

Related Topics

World United Nations China Washington Trump Beijing From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

5 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

1 hour ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

1 hour ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

1 hour ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.