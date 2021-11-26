UrduPoint.com

China To Help Pakistan, Other BRI Nations In Industrial, Manpower Development: Chen

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 10:20 AM

China to help Pakistan, other BRI nations in industrial, manpower development: Chen

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :China will continue to assist Pakistan and other BRI nations in human resource development and industrial growth as key elements of overall economic progress, said former Chinese diplomat Chen Mingming.

In his inaugural lecture at the first session of a 14-day-long seminar on "Construction and Operation of Industrial Parks under the Bridge and Road Initiative (BRI)", he said that China was ready to help BRI nations to enhance access to technical education for youth by establishing vocational training institutes.

The seminar has been organised by the academy for Int'l business Officials (AIBO) of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Government officials from the BRI nations including Pakistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, Ethiopia and Nigeria are participating in the extensive online training sessions.

As per the schedule, prominent Chinese experts will speak on the topics including industrial growth and human resource development as well as operational management of industrial parks for optimum growth, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Chen said that young people in developing countries have not been fully empowered through skill and knowledge and added, the youth in these countries have not been trained in modern technologies and have less access to skill development resources.

However, Chen said that China was ready to help the BRI nations to bridge this gap by establishing vocational training institutes to enhance access to technical education for youth.

"Capacity building is key to industrial and overall economic growth, which is the most important area of cooperation between the development partners", he said.

He further said that China was a reliable development partner and advised the participants to focus on production of environmentally-friendly energy in their countries for sustainable growth. He pledged that China would support every effort in this regard.

"China will always be with you in building and operating industrial parks. Together we may achieve more for our nations", Chen assured the participants.

He said that Chinese companies in various partner countries were training local youth by employing them in industrial parks.

Zhou Mi, researcher at the Chinese Academy of Int;l Trade and Economic Cooperation, in his lecture shed light on new trends in international economic cooperation in the post-Covid-19 era.

He mentioned the steps taken by the Chinese government to curb the spread of Corona virus both at home and globally, including provision of COVID-19 vaccines to numerous countries in the world.

He also exposed the baseless propaganda carried out by western media against China in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Education Sri Lanka China Egypt Road Young Progress Ethiopia Nigeria Venezuela May Commerce Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2021

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for B ..

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for Bahrain National Day

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing coop ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing cooperation, review regional devel ..

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review adva ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review advancing cooperation, regional de ..

11 hours ago
 Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on M ..

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.