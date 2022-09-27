UrduPoint.com

China To Help Rebuild Flood Affected Pakistanis Homes: Wang Wenbin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

China to help rebuild flood affected Pakistanis homes: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :China will continue to do utmost efforts to help rebuild homes of Pakistan flood affected people, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"Since floods hit, as Pakistan's friend and brother in time of need, China has rushed to Pakistan's aid. The Chinese government has provided RMB 400 million worth of humanitarian assistance while China's civil society has also lend a helping hand,he said during his regular briefing held at the International Press Center (IPC).

The spokesperson remarked that China and Pakistan have had fruitful economic and financial cooperation. The Pakistani people know it best.

He said that instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation, something real and beneficial should be done for the people of Pakistan.

Responding to a question about a joint statement delivered by Pakistan on behalf of nearly 70 countries at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council, expressing support for China's position on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, he said that some countries used so called human rights issue against China but have failed time and again.

"The overwhelming majority of the international community have long been clear eyed about this," he added.

He said that China has unwavering resolve to uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests and the criticism would not stop its journey towards development and progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood China Civil Society Hong Kong Progress Government Best Million

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

1 hour ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

2 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

2 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

2 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.