China To Hold 2020 Space Conference In September

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020

China to hold 2020 space conference in September

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The 2020 China Space Conference will be held from Sept. 18 to 21 in Fuzhou, capital city of east China's Fujian Province, its organizers said.

Jointly hosted by the Chinese Society of Astronautics and the China Space Foundation, this year's conference will bring together experts and scholars worldwide to exchange ideas on China's strategic plans for post-epidemic space development, key technology breakthroughs, spatial information industry development along the Maritime Silk Road and international space cooperation.

At the conference, China will for the first time release 10 crucial scientific and engineering problems in the space field, the organizers said in a statement on Monday.

Initiated in 2018, the annual conference is committed to building a platform for international academic exchanges, space industrialization cooperation and science popularization.

