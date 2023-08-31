Open Menu

China To Hold 3rd Belt And Road Forum In October

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :China will hold the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in October, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.

With connectivity as the priority, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims to provide a new platform for international economic cooperation and inject new impetus into the development of all countries as well as global economic growth, Wang said during his regular briefing held at the International Press Center.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary since China proposed the BRI.

Wang Wenbin said that over the past decade, the initiative has become both a global public good and a cooperation platform that has been welcomed by the international community.

The forum is the most solemn event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the BRI and also an important platform for mutual consultation on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, he added.

A total of 283 items of practical outcomes were achieved in the preparatory process and during the second Belt and Road Forum, and cooperation agreements worth more than $64 billion were signed at a CEO conference during the forum.

About 5,000 participants from more than 150 countries and 90 international organizations attended the last Belt and Road Forum.

