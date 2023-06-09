UrduPoint.com

China To Hold Expo On Global Industrial, Supply Chains Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :China will hold an international expo focused on industrial and supply chains later this year, aiming to forge a new platform for exchanges and cooperation in this sector, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

The expo will be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, Ren Hongbin, president of the CCPIT, told a press conference on Friday.

The exhibition area is expected to exceed 100,000 square meters, providing display spaces for domestic and international enterprises from five major chains including the smart car, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology, as well as health and lifestyle.

Enterprise application software provider SAP, one of the biggest technology companies in Europe, will take part in the expo, where it will showcase its cutting-edge solutions and innovative products, Elizabeth Pei, vice president of SAP Greater China, told Xinhua.

"Coming out of the pandemic and a period where many of us face adversity and challenges, just being able to gather together to set up a conference is an achievement within itself," said Manuel Sanchez, chief representative of the U.S. Grains Council Beijing office.

