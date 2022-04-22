China to hold over 200 popular-science space activities

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :More than 200 space activities will be held as the Space Day of China approaches, said an official with the China National Space Administration (CNSA) Thursday.

Relevant space exhibitions will be open to the public, and academicians and experts will hold popular-science lectures online and offline for young people, said Lyu Bo, deputy director of the Department of System Engineering of CNSA at a press conference about the Space Day of China, which will fall on April 24.

He noted that the 2022 Space Day of China aims to inspire the public to learn scientific knowledge, generate innovative ideas and carry forward the scientific spirit.

Starting in 2016, China has set April 24 as the country's Space Day to mark the launch of its first satellite "Dongfanghong-1" into space on April 24, 1970.

