China to hold patent fair in November

BEIJNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The 12th China International Patent Technology and Products Fair will be held from Nov. 11 to 13 in Dalian, coastal city in northeastern province of Liaoning, sources with the National Intellectual Property Administration said.

This year's conference will focus on the role of intellectual property rights in leading high-quality economic development. It will feature both online and offline events, including exhibitions, forums and investment matching.

Debuted in 2002, the Patent Fair has been held for 11 sessions in Dalian, attracting more than 10,000 enterprises and 90,000 patent projects from over 30 countries and regions.