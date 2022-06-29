UrduPoint.com

China To Host Global Conference On Sci-tech Innovation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) (APP):The Global Future Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Conference will be held in Beijing from July 29 to 30, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) on Wednesday.

Themed "Technology Empowers the Future, Innovation Leads Development," the conference will be co-hosted by several organizations, including the CCPIT, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

The conference consists of the opening ceremony, plenary session, theme forum and other activities, focusing on a variety of topics, such as digital trade, intellectual manufacturing and autonomous driving, Feng Yaoxiang, CCPIT spokesperson, told a press conference.

Held both online and offline, the conference will issue several research reports analyzing the development of China's sci-tech innovation and its future trends.

Representatives of international organizations, famous scientists and industry leaders will be invited to attend the conference.

