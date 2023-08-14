Open Menu

China To Host Major Services Trade Fair In Sept.

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) --:This year's edition of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

According to the press conference held on Sunday, the fair will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters.

Themed "openness leads development, cooperation creates a win-win future," the 2023 CIFTIS is expected to see 202 varied events including forums, negotiations, and summits.

Zhou Ling, deputy director of Beijing's international service trade center, said that the upcoming fair will encompass a wide array of topics, such as telecommunications, information services, financial services, health and sanitation services, and environmental services.

A total of 75 countries and international organizations have already confirmed their participation. Over 70 renowned enterprises and institutions are poised to showcase their accomplishments, and more than 1,800 companies are gearing up to participate in both offline and online exhibitions.

