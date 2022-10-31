UrduPoint.com

China To Host Meeting Of SCO Council Of Heads Of Government Of Member States

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang will host the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held via video link, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here on Monday.

The heads of government and representatives of SCO member states and observer states, heads of SCO permanent organs, the SCO Entrepreneurs' Committee and the SCO Interbank Consortium, and representatives of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and other international institutions and organizations will attend the meeting upon invitation, the spokesperson added.

