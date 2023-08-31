Open Menu

China To Host Olympic Men's Volleyball Qualifiers In Xi'an

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China to host Olympic men's volleyball qualifiers in Xi'an

China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :China is set to host the Group C matches of the Paris Olympic men's volleyball qualifiers in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8.

Eight teams in Group C, including China, Bulgaria, Belgium, Mexico, Canada, the Netherlands, Argentina, and Poland, will compete for two spots in Paris 2024 using a round-robin format.

This marks the first occasion Xi'an has hosted Olympic volleyball qualifiers, organizers revealed at a press conference on Thursday.

All matches are scheduled to take place at the Xi'an Qujiang Arena.

The organizers emphasized their commitment to ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for international athletes and highlighted the warm hospitality of Xi'an's residents.

In total, 24 teams, split into three groups, will compete for six Olympic berths. The Group A and Group B matches in the FIVB Road to Paris men's volleyball qualifiers are also slated for Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, taking place in Brazil and Japan, respectively.

Related Topics

China Canada Road Split Paris Argentina Brazil Belgium Bulgaria Poland Japan Mexico Netherlands Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

32 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

32 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

1 hour ago
Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

1 hour ago
 SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP ..

SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP to hold progress review meetin ..

2 hours ago
 Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island r ..

Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

2 hours ago
 du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT ev ..

Du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT event ‘Envision’

2 hours ago
 EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 ..

EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate res ..

Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate resilient, adaptive Pakistan into ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous