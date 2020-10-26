UrduPoint.com
China To Impose Sanctions On U.S. Firms, Individuals, Entities Over Taiwan Arms Sales

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

China to impose sanctions on U.S. firms, individuals, entities over Taiwan arms sales

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday China has decided to impose sanctions on relevant U.S. enterprises involved in the latest arms sales to Taiwan as well as individuals and entities playing a "vile role" in the process, as "necessary steps" to protect its national interests.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when responding to a related query. The U.S. companies concerned include Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense and Raytheon.

Zhao said as pointed out by China on many occasions, the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, as well as undermine China's sovereignty and security interests.

"We stand firmly opposed to and deplore such practice," the spokesperson said.

China once again urges the U.S. side to abide by its commitment to the one-China principle and provisions of the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, and cease arms sales to Taiwan and any military contact with the island, Zhao said.

"We will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard our national sovereignty and security interests," the spokesperson added.

Last week, the Chinese foreign ministry vowed an appropriate and necessary response in accordance with the developments of the situation, after the United States had approved planned arms sales to Taiwan worth about 1.8 billion U.S. Dollars.

